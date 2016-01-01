Train Smart. Win Easy.
It’s not about putting in the hours. It’s about making the most of them.
Hykso: The Ultimate Tool for Fighters.
The Hykso App
The Hykso app allows you to view your punch output in real time and measure your daily, weekly, and monthly progression.
Punch Trackers
Hykso’s punch trackers track your hands’ movement 1000 times per second to detect the number, the type, and the velocity of all your punches.
Enhance Every Training Session
Get Live Feedback
See your punch velocity, intensity and which punches you are throwing in real-time to make sure you’re meeting your goals during every single round.
Track Your Progression
Log the drills you do regularly and track your progression over time to make sure your training yields the expected results.
Know Where You Stand
Compare your speed, punch count and intensity to other fighters to better know your strengths and weaknesses.
You Will Improve Faster
After only 3 months, Hykso Athletes…
+21%
Have increased their workout intensity by 21%
+6%
Punch 6% Faster
+33%
Use their jab 33% more
17%
Detected overtraining patterns in 17% of the cases
65%
Incorporated a drill from another user in 65% of the cases
The Best Use the Best
Boxers have been trying to get their hands on the speed of their punch forever. Now, as soon as they step out of the ring they can see a screen with all of the data points they’re after. It’s a huge boost in learning. Their consciousness of their body increases automatically and mathematically their performance increases.Read More!Mounir Zok, Director of Technology & Innovation at US Olympic Committee
This tool is amazing. Track your work and intensity gaining more output as the fight goes on and the intensity is raising.Daniel Cormier, Pro MMA Fighter
The data and metrics [provided by Hykso] will become part of MMA’s lexicon as the sport sees full data-driven maturation.Read More!Reed Kuhn, ESPN Insider and author of Fightnomics
The most important thing that I’ve picked up is that I used to punch every four to six seconds. Now I’m punching every three to four seconds. That’s something I never would have thought about. You don’t just feel like you’re improving. Statistically, you are improving.Mikaela Mayer, 2016 US Olympian
The Hykso Trackers
Hykso is the first sport tracker designed specifically for boxing. It has been engineered to endure the extreme training of the world’s top fighters. Nothing has been left to chance.
Sweat Proof
No matter how much you sweat, the Hykso Trackers are water tight so you can keep all of your focus on punching, form and boxing efficiently..
Durable & Comfortable
The materials used to build the trackers offer comfort and optimal grip while you punch. You just have to install the trackers on the top of your wrists, underneath 2 or more wraps of your wrist wraps. Then, you’re good to go!
High Accuracy
No trackers offer the accuracy of the Hykso trackers. 6 000 data points per punch will give you top quality data on your punch speed, type and intensity.
Updates for Life
Hykso’s continous development keeps our technology at the top of its game! Hykso offers all future updates to the software for free. We take care of keeping you up to date. Hykso is compatible with many IOS and Android devices.